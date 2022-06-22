iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.
IJH stock opened at $224.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.84.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
