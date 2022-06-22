iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.82. 41,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,261. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.