iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $224.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
