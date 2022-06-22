iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.70. 302,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,058. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.95 and its 200 day moving average is $437.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.