iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

