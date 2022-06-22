iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

