iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 197.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $210.38 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.64.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

