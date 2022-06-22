iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,055,538 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

