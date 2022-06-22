Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

