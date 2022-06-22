Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ISDR stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.06.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

