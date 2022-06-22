Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
ISDR opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.90.
About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)
