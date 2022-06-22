Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDRGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ISDR opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.90.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.