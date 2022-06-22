Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.87

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 446278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

IVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 126.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

