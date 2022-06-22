J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.25 ($12.33).

Several brokerages have commented on JDW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 688 ($8.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £885.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 675.50 ($8.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,281 ($15.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 726.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 815.23.

In other news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £8,548.30 ($10,470.73). Insiders have acquired 1,212 shares of company stock worth $884,104 in the last 90 days.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

