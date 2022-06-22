Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is HYA Advisors Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 6.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,699. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

