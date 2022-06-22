Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.76.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $106,700,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 547,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $47,866,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

