Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.64

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.64 and last traded at $57.07, with a volume of 3366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 547,862 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

