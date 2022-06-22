Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.04.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.