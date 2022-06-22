Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Up 3.8%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 21,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 33,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $185.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.0307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

