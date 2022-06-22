James A. Burke Purchases 18,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VST traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

