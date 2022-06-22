Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 237.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $210.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.61. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 125.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 548,200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

