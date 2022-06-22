Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 237.94% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $210.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.61. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $36.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.