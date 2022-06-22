Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SAP in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAP’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.32.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

