JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JELD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

NYSE:JELD opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 995,024 shares of company stock valued at $20,606,999. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.