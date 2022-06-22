JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.25

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 17470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at $221,619,001.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 995,024 shares of company stock worth $20,606,999 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

