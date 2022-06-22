Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 230,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 341,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jervois Global to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 1.00 to 1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

