JMP Securities Downgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Market Perform

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.55.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,934 shares of company stock worth $91,901,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

