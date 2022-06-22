John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.01

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 42419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
