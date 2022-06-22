John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.01

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 42419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

