John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up about 6.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC owned 2.03% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. 65,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,722. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $59.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81.

