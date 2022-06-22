John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) is Hill Island Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 18.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned approximately 1.92% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $49,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $377,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,184,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $56.82.

