John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 91,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 81,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

