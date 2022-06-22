John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.37. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

