Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. 55,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.