JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Up 2.3%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.44. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85.

Get JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.