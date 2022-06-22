JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Price Target to 46.90

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 49.25 to 46.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PWZYF opened at 7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.87. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1 year low of 7.69 and a 1 year high of 10.36.
About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PWZYF)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.