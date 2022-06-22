JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($113.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.38) to GBX 7,700 ($94.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,685.71 ($94.14).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,028 ($73.84) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,604 ($80.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,338.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,181.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.11), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($587,072.29).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.