JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $414.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 414.03 ($5.07), with a volume of 1258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.50 ($5.13).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 459.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 528.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £645.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

