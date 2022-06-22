JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $414.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 414.03 ($5.07), with a volume of 1258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.50 ($5.13).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 459.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 528.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £645.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)
