Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,890. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

