Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $149.90

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.90 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.85), with a volume of 406089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.90).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JUP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 243.75 ($2.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £835.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.42.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,207.01).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

