Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of KDMN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50.
About Kadmon (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.