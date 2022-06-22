Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.34 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

About Kamada (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.