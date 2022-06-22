Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report issued on Monday, June 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$65.27 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE KRR opened at C$4.05 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.67 million and a PE ratio of 33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.20.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

