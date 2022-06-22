Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading 17.1% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) traded up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 2,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
About Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaya (KAYS)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.