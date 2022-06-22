KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,890 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group makes up about 15.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.46% of KB Financial Group worth $93,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 8,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

