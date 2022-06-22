KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:KBH opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

