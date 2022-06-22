Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

NYSE:K opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

