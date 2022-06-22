Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $87.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.