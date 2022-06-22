Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.