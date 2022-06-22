Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KELTF stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.