Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.79

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.79 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kemper by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Kemper by 59.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

