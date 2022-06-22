Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.96

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 4194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

