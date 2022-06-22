Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $161.84.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

